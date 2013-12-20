FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Ireland Ratings Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2' On Program Exit; Outlook Remains Positive
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Ireland Ratings Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2' On Program Exit; Outlook Remains Positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OVERVIEW:

* We believe Ireland will continue to reduce its general government debt burden through budgetary consolidation and asset sales, as the domestic economy improves, allowing it to exit the EU/IMF program and maintain access to capital markets.

* We are therefore affirming our ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Ireland.

* The outlook remains positive, reflecting our view that there is a more than one-in-three probability that we could raise our long-term ratings on Ireland in the next 18 months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.