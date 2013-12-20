TEXT-S&P: Ireland Ratings Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2' On Program Exit; Outlook Remains Positive

OVERVIEW:

* We believe Ireland will continue to reduce its general government debt burden through budgetary consolidation and asset sales, as the domestic economy improves, allowing it to exit the EU/IMF program and maintain access to capital markets.

* We are therefore affirming our ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Ireland.

* The outlook remains positive, reflecting our view that there is a more than one-in-three probability that we could raise our long-term ratings on Ireland in the next 18 months.