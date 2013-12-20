New Issue-AFDB adds A$50 mln to 2024 bond

Dec 203 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount A$50 million

Maturity Date March 06, 2024

Coupon 4.75 pct

Spread 72.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date January 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total A$425 million when fungible

