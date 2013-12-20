New Issue-AFDB adds A$50 mln to 2024 bond

Dec 203 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on friday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount A$50 million
Maturity Date March 06, 2024
Coupon 4.75 pct
Spread 72.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date January 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total A$425 million when fungible
