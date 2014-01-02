New Issue-Lower Saxony prices 50 mln euro 2024 bond

January 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Land of Niedersachsen
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 8, 2024
Coupon 2.24 pct
Issue price 99.965
Reoffer price 99.965
Payment Date January 8, 2014
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
