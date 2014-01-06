FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNZ prices 200 mln sfr 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BNZ prices 200 mln sfr 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 3, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.634

Reoffer price 99.934

Payment Date February 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standrad

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0232635869

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
