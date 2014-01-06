New Issue-Rabobank prices A$100 mln 2020 bond

Jan 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland (Australia Branch)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date January 20, 2020

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.911

Reoffer price 99.911

Yield 4.892 pct

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, CIBC and Rabobank

Ratings AA2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1013984981

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.