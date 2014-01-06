FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ABN Amro Bank prices 150 mln SFR 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ABN Amro Bank prices 150 mln SFR 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V.

Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs

Maturity Date January 31, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.415

Reoffer price 99.915

Payment Date January 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0232663549

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

