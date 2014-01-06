New Issue-ABN Amro Bank prices 150 mln SFR 2019 bond

Jan 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V.
Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs
Maturity Date January 31, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.415
Reoffer price 99.915
Payment Date January 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
