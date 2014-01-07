New Issue-Rentenbank adds $200 mln to 2018 FRN

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date December 05, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 11bp

Reoffer price 100.006

Payment Date January 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under Issuer’s EMTN Programme

The issue size will total $500 million

When fungible

ISIN XS0999670648

