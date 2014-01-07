New Issue-Rentenbank adds $200 mln to 2018 FRN

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date December 05, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 11bp
Reoffer price 100.006
Payment Date January 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under Issuer’s EMTN Programme
The issue size will total $500 million
When fungible
