New Issue- Lloyds Bank prices 1.0 bln stg 2017 FRN

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date January 14, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Reoffer price 99.852
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp
Payment Date January 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank, RBS, Standard Chartered & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
