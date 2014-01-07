New Issue-PSP Swiss prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond

Jan073 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower PSP Swiss Property
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 04, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.464
Reoffer price 100.014
Yield 1.373 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.