New Issue-PSP Swiss prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond

Jan073 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower PSP Swiss Property

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 04, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.464

Reoffer price 100.014

Yield 1.373 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0229881138

