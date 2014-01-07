New Issue- Volkswagen prices 1.25 bln euro 2024 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 98.920
Reoffer yield 2.750 pct
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86.7bp
over the 2.0 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UniCredit
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.