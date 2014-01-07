FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond
January 7, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BNG prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.877

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.2bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer’s debt Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
