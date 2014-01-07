New Issue- KfW prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 6, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.937
Reoffer price 99.937
Yield 2.004 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date January 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.