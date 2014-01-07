New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.428

Yield 3.343 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 199.7bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, NOMURA & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1014627571

