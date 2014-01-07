New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2021
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.428
Yield 3.343 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 199.7bp
Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR
Payment Date January 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, NOMURA & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.