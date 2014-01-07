FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.428

Yield 3.343 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 199.7bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, NOMURA & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1014627571

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
