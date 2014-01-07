New Issue-Abbey National prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury PLC
Guarantor Santander UK Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.76
Reoffer price 99.76
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Santander, Societe Generale & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 -1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.