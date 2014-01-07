New Issue-Abbey National prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury PLC

Guarantor Santander UK Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.76

Reoffer price 99.76

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Santander, Societe Generale & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 -1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1014539289

