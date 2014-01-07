New Issue-CAF prices 150 mln SFR 2024 bond

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 05, 2024

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.252

Reoffer price 99.552

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0225173332

