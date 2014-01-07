FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-PBB prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond
January 7, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-PBB prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2016

Coupon 0.020 pct

Issue price 98.301

Reoffer price 98.301

Payment Date January 13, 2014

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1X3LQ3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

