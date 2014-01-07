New Issue-PBB prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 16, 2016
Coupon 0.020 pct
Issue price 98.301
Reoffer price 98.301
Payment Date January 13, 2014
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.