New Issue-BNP Paribas prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.61

Reoffer yield 2.311 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.9bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

ISIN XS1014704586

Data supplied by International Insider.