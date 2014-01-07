New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank Finland Plc

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.796

Reoffer Yield 1.298 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 42bp

Over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL #167

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Nordea & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1014673849

