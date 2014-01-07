FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond
January 7, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank Finland Plc

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.796

Reoffer Yield 1.298 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 42bp

Over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL #167

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Nordea & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1014673849

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
