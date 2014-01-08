FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Leaseplan adds 150 mln SEK to 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2014 / 11:29 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Leaseplan adds 150 mln SEK to 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 110bp

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 450 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN XS1014771262

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

