New Issue-EIB prices 1.25 bln SEK 2019 bond

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.619

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.024 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.