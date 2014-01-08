New Issue-EIB prices 1.25 bln SEK 2019 bond

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 12, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.619
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.024 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
