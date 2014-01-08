FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 9.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.45

Reoffer yield 9.096 pct

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 280 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0648456167

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
