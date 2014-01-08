New Issue- Hongkong Land prices $400 mln 2024 bond

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands)

Co Ltd

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2024

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.328

Reoffer price 99.328

Yield 4.71 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Treasury

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.