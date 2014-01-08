New Issue-Rabobank prices 3.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor+25bp
Issue price 99.939
Reoffer price 99.939
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor+28bp
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.