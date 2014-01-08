New Issue-Rabobank prices 3.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor+25bp

Issue price 99.939

Reoffer price 99.939

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor+28bp

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS1015347401

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.