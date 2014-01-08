New Issue-EIB prices 350 mln SFR 2025 bond

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 04, 2025

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.338

Reoffer price 99.588

Yield 1.666 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0233004172

