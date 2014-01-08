New Issue- ANZ prices 1.25 bln euro 2024 bond

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the ANZ
Residential Covered Bond Trust
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2024
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.930
Yield 2.508 pct
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.0 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
