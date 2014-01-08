New Issue- ANZ prices 1.25 bln euro 2024 bond

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the ANZ

Residential Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2024

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.930

Yield 2.508 pct

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.0 pct 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

