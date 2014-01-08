New Issue- BMW Finance prices dual tranche deal

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW Finance N.V.

Guarantor BMW AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.323

Reoffer yield 1.756 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.2bp

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

ISIN XS1015212811

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2024

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.238

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.6bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

ISIN XS1015217703

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BayernLB, Citi, Mitsubishi

& Santander GBM

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.