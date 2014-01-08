New Issue-SEB prices 1.0 bln SEK 2017 FRN

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SEB AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown
Maturity Date January 16, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 35 bp
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A1(Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
