New Issue- Valeo prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Valeo SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2024
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.112
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.4bp
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Mizuho, Natixis
& Societe Generale
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.