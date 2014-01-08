New Issue- Valeo prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Valeo SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2024

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.112

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.4bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Mizuho, Natixis

& Societe Generale

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011689033

