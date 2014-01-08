New Issue-Caixa prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos (Caixa)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.452

Spread 188 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIBH, Caixabi, HSBC & JP Morgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.