New Issue-Caixa prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Caixa prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos (Caixa)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.452

Spread 188 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIBH, Caixabi, HSBC & JP Morgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

