New Issue- Enel prices dual tranche deal
January 8, 2014 / 5:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Enel prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Enel SPA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2075

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.368

Reoffer price 99.368

Yield 5.125 pct

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche

Bank, ING, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Natixis, SG-CIB,

UniCredit

ISIN XS1014997073

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date September 15, 2076

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price 99.317

Reoffer price 99.317

Yield 6.75 pct

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

JP Morgan, RBS, Santander Gbm & UBS

ISIN XS1014987355

* * * *

Common terms

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English/Italian

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
