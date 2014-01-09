New Issue-Swedbank adds 300 mln SEK to 2016 FRN

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 04, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 155bp
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will 1.8 billion Swedish crown
When fungible
