New Issue-ASB Finance prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond
January 9, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower ASB Finance Ltd

Guarantor ASB Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 05, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.341

Reoffer price 99.841

Payment Date February 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0233226262

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

