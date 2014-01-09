New Issue-Unicredit Bank prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank AG IPO-UCB.F

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2016

Coupon 0.415 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.415 pct

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt

Issuance programme

