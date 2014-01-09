New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.49 pct

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt

Issuance programme

ISIN DE000BLB2N26

