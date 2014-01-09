New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.49 pct
Payment Date February 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB
Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt
Issuance programme
