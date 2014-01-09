FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-3CIF adds 90 mln euros to 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-3CIF adds 90 mln euros to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale de Credit Immobilier de France SA

Issue Amount 90 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10.5bp

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million euro

When fungible

ISIN FR0122091236

Data supplied by International Insider.

