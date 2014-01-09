FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank prices 500 mln euro 2021 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank prices 500 mln euro 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 5 bp

Issue price 99.86

Spread 3 month Euribor + 7 bp

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Rabobank and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
