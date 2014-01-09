New Issue-Rentenbank prices 500 mln euro 2021 FRN

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2021
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 5 bp
Issue price 99.86
Spread 3 month Euribor + 7 bp
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Rabobank and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
