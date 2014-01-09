FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Sparebank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
January 9, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Sparebank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS Svegno Corp

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.410

Reoffer price 99.410

Yield 1.373 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid swap, equivalent to 47.1 basis points

Over the OBL #167

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC, Nordea & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1015552836

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

