New Issue- Sparebank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS Svegno Corp

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.410

Reoffer price 99.410

Yield 1.373 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid swap, equivalent to 47.1 basis points

Over the OBL #167

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC, Nordea & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1015552836

