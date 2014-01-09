New Issue-CBA prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) CBA.AX
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.65
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55bp
Over the OBL 167
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CBA, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.