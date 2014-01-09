FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Daimler prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond
January 9, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Daimler prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date July 16, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.641

Yield 2.447 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt, equivalent to 113.54 bp

Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1015890210

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
