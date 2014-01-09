FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-APRR prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-APRR prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Societe des Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone (APRR)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.342

Yield 2.369 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 124.8

Over 3.25 pct 1/20 DBR

Payment Date January 16, 2020

Lead Manager(s) CBA, CM-CIC, RBC CM, Santander GBM,

SG-CIB and ING Bank

Ratings BBB+ (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011693001

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

