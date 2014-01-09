New Issue-BOC London prices 2.5 bln renminbi 2017 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank of China Ltd (London Branch) (BOC)

Issue Amount 2.5 billion renminbi

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 3.45 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.45 pct

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, BAML, HSBC & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London & Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

