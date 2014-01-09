FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lansforsakringar Bank prices 500 mln SEK 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Lansforsakringar Bank prices 500 mln SEK 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 15, 2016

Coupon 1.49 pct

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005624665

