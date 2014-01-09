New Issue-Lansforsakringar Bank prices 500 mln SEK 2016 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 1.49 pct
Payment Date January 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)