New Issue-Veneto Banka prices 350 mln Euro 2017 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2017

Coupon 4 pct

Issue price 99.654

Reoffer price 99.654

Yield 4.125 pct

Spread 337 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 379bp

Over 1.25 pct 10/14/2016 OBL #161

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Banca Aletti & Natixis

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1016053537

