New Issue-Lommunekredit prices 1.75 bln x bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $1.75 billion dollar

Maturity Date January 17, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.683

Reoffer price 99.683

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 0.75 pct 1/17 UST

Over 22.45bp

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas,

Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1015893404

