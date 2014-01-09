New Issue-Rentenbank prices A$125 mln A$ 2024 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount A$ 125 million
Maturity Date April 8, 2024
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 96.725
Reoffer price 96.725
Yield 5.165 pct
Payment Date January 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Unlisted
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500-10
Governing Law NSW
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
The issue size will total A$675 million when fungible
