FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-IFC prices 1 bln ZAR 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IFC prices 1 bln ZAR 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 1 billion rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2015

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.95

Yield 5.802 pct

Payment Date January 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS1016423136

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.