New Issue-BPCE prices dual tranche deal

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on friday.

Borrower BPCE SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date February 08, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 100.828

Yield 1.346 pct

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92bp

Over the OBL 162

Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro

When fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011689595

Permanent ISIN FR0011408681

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 19, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.435

Yield 3.065 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.1bp

Over the DBR

ISIN FR0011689579

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Erste, Swedbank & Dekabank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

