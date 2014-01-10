FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ASF prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond
January 10, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- ASF prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Autoroutes du Sud de la France (ASF)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2024

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price 99.259

Yield 3.037 pct

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Lloyds, Mizuho

Morgan Stanley & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011694033

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
