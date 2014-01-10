New Issue- ASF prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Autoroutes du Sud de la France (ASF)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2024
Coupon 2.95 pct
Issue price 99.259
Yield 3.037 pct
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115bp
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Lloyds, Mizuho
Morgan Stanley & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
