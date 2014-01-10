New Issue-Santander prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Santander Consumer Finance S.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 1.45 pct

Issue price 99.975

Yield 1.463 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.2bp

over the December 2015 BKO

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, COBA & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Iris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English-Spanish

