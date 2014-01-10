FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Santander prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Santander prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Santander Consumer Finance S.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 1.45 pct

Issue price 99.975

Yield 1.463 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.2bp

over the December 2015 BKO

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, COBA & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Iris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English-Spanish

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

