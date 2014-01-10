New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2016

Coupon 0.020 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord & LB

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt

Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1TNC11

