New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 16, 2016
Coupon 0.020 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord & LB
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt
Issuance Programme
